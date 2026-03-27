Firefighters get hands-on training to respond to farming, agricultural accidents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Firefighters from across the Miami Valley and even other states are in Farmersville to learn about doing rescues for farm and agriculture incidents.

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“They don’t happen often, but when they do happen, they’re urgent,” Captain Eric Hagemeyer, with the Kettering Fire Department, said.

In addition to being a fire captain, Hagemeye is also a farmer. That’s why he also serves as a trustee with the Montgomery County Farm Bureau.

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“Farmers in Ohio, you know, have a high accident rate, high death and mortality, so when these incidents do happen, they are very severe,” Hagemeyer said.

That’s why trainings like the ones taking place today and tomorrow in Farmersville are so crucial. It’s the first time the Montgomery County Farm Bureau is hosting this. They’ve partnered with the non-profit, Crash Course Village, which specializes in training firefighters in all sorts of scenarios.

Jared Buckley, Crash Course Village’s Director of Development, said this is something firefighters across the country have been asking for. It took a year of planning with the Farm Bureau to make it a reality.

“There’s a lot of education that’s coming into play here,” Buckley said. “A lot of, ‘Hey, look at the equipment. Let’s walk you through how this operates and how this functions, so that when you come into a scene, it’s all about time.’”

One of the things that made this training very realistic is the different farm equipment donated by local farmers, so firefighters could get a hands-on experience to see exactly what it’s like in a real-life scenario.

“It’s all about saving lives and saving property,” Buckley added.

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