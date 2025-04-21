Firefighters extinguish house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a house in Dayton Monday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton fire crews were called to Crown Avenue on reports of a fire around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the building.

The dispatch supervisor said the fire has since been put out.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

