Firefighters extinguish house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters extinguished a fire at a house in Dayton Monday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton fire crews were called to Crown Avenue on reports of a fire around 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the building.
The dispatch supervisor said the fire has since been put out.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
