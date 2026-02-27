Firefighters extinguish house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Fire crews extinguished a house in a Dayton neighborhood on Friday.

The fire happened in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews were in the area on assignment when they saw the fire break out.

Photos from the scene show smoke coming from an upstairs window and fire spreading down through the first story.

Brandon Smith was at his apartment across the street when he noticed the fire and smoke.

“So I run downstairs to see if everybody was okay, and everybody was out of the house. Thank God they was. Then I started seeing crews pull up,” Smith said.

Our crews watched as the Dayton fire crews arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

