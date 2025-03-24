Firefighters called to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters were called to a reported house fire in a Dayton neighborhood Monday evening.

Dayton fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Oakridge Drive at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

