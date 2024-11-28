Failed machinery catches fire at warehouse in West Carrollton; No injuries reported

WEST CARROLLTON — Firefighters responded to a machine failure fire in West Carrollton Wednesday night, a West Carrollton fire dispatcher told News Center 7.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

West Carrollton fire crews were called to the Domtar warehouse on 820 S Alex Road just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher said a piece of machinery failed and caught fire, but was extinguished before crews arrived on scene.

No one was hurt in this fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



