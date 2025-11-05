Firefighters called to reported fire at factory in Champaign County

URBANA — Firefighters were called to a factory in Champaign County for reports of a fire early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported at 700 W Court Street, at Weidmann Electrical Technology, in Urbana, after midnight.
A Champaign County dispatcher confirmed fire crews are on scene, but couldn’t provide additional details at this time.
As previously reported by News Center 7, a massive fire took place just a few blocks away in Urbana on Monday.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
