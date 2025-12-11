Family displaced after fire at duplex in Dayton

DAYTON — A family was displaced after a fire at a duplex in Dayton on Wednesday night, according to Dayton Fire Department District Chief Nick Judge.

The fire happened in the 200 block of E Maplewood Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Judge said the fire started and stayed in the basement on one side of the duplex.

Crews had to disconnect the heat and power to the home as they fought the flames, so the family will be displaced for at least one night.

The Red Cross was called to assist the affected family.

No one was injured in this fire and the other side of the duplex was not damaged, Judge said.

The department suspects a space heater caused the fire, but it remains under investigation.

Judge reminds people not to plug space heaters into extension cords as the temperatures drop.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

