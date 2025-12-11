Arrest made after early morning house fire in Riverside deemed ‘suspicious’

RIVERSIDE — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a “suspicious” house fire in Riverside on Tuesday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened at a house in the 140 block of Ellington Road just before 4 a.m.

Riverside Fire Department Chief Mark Miller said the fire was deemed “suspicious.”

A spokesperson with the Riverside Police Department said an arrest was made in this “aggravated arson incident.”

The suspect’s identity was not immediately available.

“This outcome was made possible through the outstanding collaboration of the Riverside Police Department, Fire Department, Fire Marshal, and our dedicated citizens,” the spokesperson said.

Chief Mark Miller previously told News Center 7 that no one was in the house when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

Estimated damages currently stand at $125,000, Miller added.

A neighboring house was damaged as a result of the fire.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing this case.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

