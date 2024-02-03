Firefighters battle kitchen fire in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Firefighters battled a kitchen fire in West Milton early Saturday morning.

West Milton Fire Department crews were dispatched to 607 South Miami Street around 2:36 a.m. on reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire had started in the stove, then spread to the kitchen, and then went up the walls and through the rooftop, according to a West Milton Police official.

One person was inside the house when the fire started, but they were able to escape the house and go to a neighbor’s. The resident was not injured.

The fire is under control now, and an investigator has been called to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

