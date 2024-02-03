2 injured, hospitalized after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Two people were injured in a crash in Trotwood late Friday night.

Around 11:48 p.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the 5900 block of Basore Rd on reports of a crash.

Both occupants of the single vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital, there were no details regarding the extent of their injuries available.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.

