Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters are battling a fire in a Dayton neighborhood Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Huffman Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the house, according to the Dayton Police & Fire Facebook page.

Fire crews quickly started searches and worked to extinguish the flames.

The supervisor said no injuries were initially reported in this fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

