DAYTON — Firefighters battled a garage fire in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Brightwood Ave around 3:09 a.m. on reports of a detached garage fire.

>> ‘We lost everything;’ Couple moves back into home days after destructive tornado

There were no preliminary details on injuries or the status of the fire immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group