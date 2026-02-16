Firefighters battle fire near Preble County church

EATON — Firefighters are battling an early-morning fire in an Eaton neighborhood on Monday near the First Baptist Church.
Crews responded to a call just before 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of North Barron Street, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.
No additional information is available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
