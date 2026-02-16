Firefighters battle fire near Preble County church

EATON — Firefighters are battling an early-morning fire in an Eaton neighborhood on Monday near the First Baptist Church.

Crews responded to a call just before 1 a.m. to the 1500 block of North Barron Street, according to a Preble County Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

No additional information is available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group