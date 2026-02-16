Firefighters battle fire at auto body shop

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are battling a fire at an auto shop in Harrison Township early Monday morning.

The call came out to North Dixie Drive around 3:44 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to follow this story.

