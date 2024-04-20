Firefighters battle apartment fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

At 5:01 p.m., Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Linden Avenue on reports of a fire, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Initial reports indicate the fire occurred at a two-story dwelling unit, also known as an apartment building.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates crews on scene called for additional resources.

Additional information was not immediately available.

