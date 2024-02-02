Firefighters battle 2 separate early morning housefires in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to two different house fires in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Dayton firefighters responded to the first house fire at the 100 block of Alden Avenue at around 4:15 a.m.

Hershovitz reports that the fire damaged the back of the house.

When he arrived at the scene, he could see smoke coming from the first floor of the attic.

Once they got that under control, firefighters were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to a second house fire at the 1800 block of Home Avenue near James H. McGee Boulevard.

Hershovitz could see firefighters leave the scene on Alden Avenue and head to the second house fire on Head Avenue.

As our news crew was heading to the scene, they could see smoke coming from Westbound U.S. 35 in Dayton.

Hershovitz said the home was engulfed in flames when arrived at the scene.

Video and photos from the scene show the house full of flames.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any other structures were affected by both fires as well as any injuries.

