Firefighter jumps into Texas bayou to rescue small dog

HOUSTON, TX — Firefighters in Houston, Texas rescued a small dog from a bayou on Black Friday.

According to KTRK in Houston, a passerby spotted the small chihuahua while walking in the Houston Botanic Garden. That person alerted a groundskeeper who called the police.

The groundskeeper said the dog was shaking as it stood on the base of a concrete support beam for a bridge over the Sims Bayou.

Members from the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene and one firefighter entered the bayou to rescue the dog, the Houston Botanic Garden shared on social media.

KTRK reported that once the diver was in the water, the dog jumped into the water and tried to swim away. It was eventually caught and brought to shore.

The groundskeeper said the dog was adopted on the sport by a woman who saw the rescue.

The botanic garden’s officials shared their thanks for the firefighters who made the save.

“We love knowing that everyone and everything in and around the Garden is in good hands with these trained community helpers on the job,” they wrote.

