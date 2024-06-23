Firefighter injured after battling house fire in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire in Butler County Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati TV stations WXIX-19 and WKRC-12.

Around 6:30 a.m., West Chester fire crews responded to the 6000 block of Eaglet Drive on reports of a fire.

Both stations report that one firefighter sustained minor injuries. Information on how they were injured, or their identity is not immediately available.

WKRC-12 reports that the home was heavily damaged in the fire.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

The Fairfield Township Fire Department assisted the West Chester Fire Department in this fire, according to a social media post.

“We are very fortunate to have a great working relationship with our mutual aid agencies,” the post said.

