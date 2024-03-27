Fire that destroyed home in Dayton intentionally set, officials says

DAYTON — A fire that destroyed a home in Dayton was intentionally set, according to officials.

Around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Dayton Fire Department was called to the first block of North Jersey Street for reports of a fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dayton officers and other bystanders had helped multiple people out of the second floor immediately before DFD’s arrival, according to Assistant Chief Brad French.

Those people were checked out by medics and were not injured.

Fire crews had a hard time accessing parts of the home due to the home being full of debris.

Due to the deteriorating conditions of the second floor and the roof, firefighters were pulled from inside the home and had to continue fighting the fire from outside of the home, French said.

The home was a total loss and an emergency demolition was ordered.

The DFD Fire Investigations Unit determined that the fire was intentionally set, according to French.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the DFD Fire Investigations Unit at 937-333-TIPS.

