Fire ruled ‘suspicious’ at Butler County home

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters have asked for help as they investigate a house fire in Butler County.

Madison Township firefighters responded at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday to Ora Lane and Darl Drive on initial reports of a house fire.

The fire department posted a photo on social media. It showed a single-story home surrounded by flames and smoke.

Firefighters worked several hours to extinguish the fire.

“The fire is ruled suspicious and currently under investigation by the Butler County Fire Investigation Team,” Madison Township Fire said in a Facebook post.

They got assistance from the Franklin, Franklin Township, Trenton, and Middletown Fire Departments.

Anyone with information can contact the Madison Township Fire Department.

