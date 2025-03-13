Fire ruled ‘suspicious’ at Butler County home

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters have asked for help as they investigate a house fire in Butler County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Madison Township firefighters responded at 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday to Ora Lane and Darl Drive on initial reports of a house fire.
The fire department posted a photo on social media. It showed a single-story home surrounded by flames and smoke.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police looking for 32-year-old man connected to shooting that killed Miamisburg woman
- CareFlight flies student to hospital after recess injury in Champaign County
- Ohio police chief on paid leave after sexual harassment allegations
Firefighters worked several hours to extinguish the fire.
“The fire is ruled suspicious and currently under investigation by the Butler County Fire Investigation Team,” Madison Township Fire said in a Facebook post.
They got assistance from the Franklin, Franklin Township, Trenton, and Middletown Fire Departments.
Anyone with information can contact the Madison Township Fire Department.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group