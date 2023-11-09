Fire hydrant knocked off it’s base after car crashes into it

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police officers responded to a crash where a fire hydrant was hit by a car.

Officers were dispatched at 2:40 p.m. to 1800 Columbus Ave on reports of a car hitting a fire hydrant.

A Springfield Police Department spokesperson told News Center 7 that the driver reportedly passed out behind the wheel but was not injured.

The fire hydrant was knocked off its base, but reportedly no water came out.









