Roadwork project to close major Greene County route for multiple days next week

GREENE COUNTY — U.S. Route 42 in Greene County will be closed for up to five days next week for a culvert replacement project.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 13, U.S. 42 will be fully closed and will remain closed through Friday, Nov. 17.

>> Check your wallet: If you have a $2 bill, it could be worth thousands

Ohio Department of Transportation’s Greene County Maintenance facility crews will replace two culverts on U.S 42, between Hickman and Charleston Mill Roads, just north of Central State University.

Traffic will be detoured to U.S. 68, State Route 343, and State Route 72.





©2023 Cox Media Group