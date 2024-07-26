Fire destroys home in Ohio

SARDINIA — A fire destroyed a home is destroyed in Ohio Thursday night.

The Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District wrote on social media that firefighters responded at 9:52 p.m. to a working fire at the 100 block of Winchester Street in Sardinia in Brown County.

“The home is a total loss due to extreme fire conditions on arrival,” they said on its Facebook page. “The fire has been extinguished.”

No injuries have been reported.

Video and pictures from WKRC TV in Cincinnati showed the house surrounded by flames.

The fire remains under investigation.

