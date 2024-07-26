Local

Fire destroys home in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

Eastern Joint Fire-EMS Stock photo Photo contributed by Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District (via Facebook) (Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District (via Facebook) /Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

SARDINIA — A fire destroyed a home is destroyed in Ohio Thursday night.

>>Significant rockfall forces road closure in Ohio

The Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District wrote on social media that firefighters responded at 9:52 p.m. to a working fire at the 100 block of Winchester Street in Sardinia in Brown County.

“The home is a total loss due to extreme fire conditions on arrival,” they said on its Facebook page. “The fire has been extinguished.”

No injuries have been reported.

Video and pictures from WKRC TV in Cincinnati showed the house surrounded by flames.

The fire remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read