Fire department investigating multiple playground fires across city

DAYTON — A local fire department is investigating multiple fires that damaged playground equipment at parks across the city.

The Dayton Fire Department is investigating fires that occurred days apart at Bomberger Park at E. Fifth Street and Princeton Park on Princeton Drive.

The fire at Bomberger Park took place on Aug. 3, and the Princeton Park fire took place on Aug. 10, according to the department.

DFD responded to both parks to extinguish the fires. No injuries were reported at either incident.

Anyone will information regarding either of the fires should contact DFD Investigators at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers, according to the department.

