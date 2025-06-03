Fire damages back of home in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A home sustained damage after a fire in Miamisburg late Monday afternoon.

Miami Valley Fire District (MVFD) firefighters responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Cottage Avenue on reports of a house fire.

MVFD asked people on social media to avoid the area while they extinguished the fire.

They also posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page.

It shows the back of the home sustained fire damage.

Firefighters also cut up the home.

No injuries were reported, MVFD said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

