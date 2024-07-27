Fire crews battle fire at Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — Fire crews battled a fire at a Dayton apartment complex Saturday evening, according to a Dayton Fire Chief on scene.

Dayton fire crews were dispatched to 5062 Northcrest Drive on reports of a structure fire at approximately 5:58 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

The chief told News Center 7 crews that a fire started and was contained in an upstairs bedroom of the apartment complex.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, according to the chief.

No one was injured in this fire.

Information on any damage was not immediately available.

