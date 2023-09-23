Fire crews respond to garage fire in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire Departments responded to a garage fire Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.

The fire occurred on 17 Caho Street just before 3 p.m. in a garage detached from the residence, dispatchers said.

News Center 7 went to the scene of the fire and noticed damage spread to a truck parked next to the garage.

An investigator has been called to the scene, but it is not confirmed whether anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update this story when more information is made available.

