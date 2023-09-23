Fire crews respond to garage fire in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Dayton Police and Fire Departments responded to a garage fire Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.
>>3 juveniles among 7 seriously injured in Columbus crash
The fire occurred on 17 Caho Street just before 3 p.m. in a garage detached from the residence, dispatchers said.
News Center 7 went to the scene of the fire and noticed damage spread to a truck parked next to the garage.
An investigator has been called to the scene, but it is not confirmed whether anyone was injured or what caused the fire.
This is a breaking event and News Center 7 will update this story when more information is made available.
©2023 Cox Media Group