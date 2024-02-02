Fire crews extinguish Springfield house fire; Chief credits quick response

SPRINGFIELD — Fire crews extinguished a vacant house fire early Friday afternoon, Springfield Fire Chief Jacob King told News Center 7 crews on scene.

At approximately 10:51 a.m., Springfield fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Leland Drive on reports of a structure fire.

The first crews arrived on scene within 2 minutes and saw fire and heavy smoke coming from the house.

King said the quick response helped stop the potential spread of the fire.

“Our crews were able to get a quick knockdown on the fire to reduce the growth, to sustain a significant portion of the house,” King said.

Fire Marshals and Bureau Investigators are looking into the cause and where it started, King said.

No one was injured in this fire.

Those who called in the fire were working to remodel and renovate the house, King said.

“It was nice, our callers, once they realized that there was a fire, went and knocked on the adjoining neighbors’ homes just to make sure they were out and aware of the threat that could lead to their homes,” King said.

