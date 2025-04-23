Fire chief retiring after 42 years of service in Greene County

XENIA — A veteran fire chief has announced his retirement.
Xenia Fire Chief Ken Riggsby will hang up his boots for the last time next week after 42 years, according to a social media post.
His last day will be May 2.
There will be a retirement reception on May 5 at Nick’s Restaurant from 4-6 p.m. in Xenia.
“Happy retirement. Let the adventure begin!” the department wrote on social media.
The department will post more about Chief Riggsby’s career on its Facebook page.
