Local

Fire chief retiring after 42 years of service in Greene County

By WHIO Staff
Ken Riggsby photo Photo contributed by City of Xenia Fire Division (via Facebook) (City of Xenia Fire Division (via Facebook) /City of Xenia Fire Division (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — A veteran fire chief has announced his retirement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Xenia Fire Chief Ken Riggsby will hang up his boots for the last time next week after 42 years, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

His last day will be May 2.

There will be a retirement reception on May 5 at Nick’s Restaurant from 4-6 p.m. in Xenia.

“Happy retirement. Let the adventure begin!” the department wrote on social media.

The department will post more about Chief Riggsby’s career on its Facebook page.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read