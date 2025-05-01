Fire captain’s quick action saves girl from bridge

A fire captain was on his way back to the station when he saw a girl in trouble and jumped into action.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I think it’s inherent to act or react when the time comes,” Miffin Township Fire Capt. Anthony Torres said.

Torres was on his way to one of the fire stations when he saw a crowd on a bridge, our news partner at WBNS reported.

“I pulled over to see what was going on, and I immediately found somebody on the fence straddling the fence that is a bridge over Alum Creek,” Torres said.

TRENDING STORIES:

He immediately got out of his SUV and tried to talk to the teen.

“I just started talking to her and trying to communicate with her, ‘What’s going on? You don’t want to do this. Talk to me,’” Torres said. “She was crying, very upset, and shaking.”

The girl began to move.

“She went from straddling the fence to lifting her leg over to the creekside and right there, I thought she was going to jump,” Torres said. “Everything was telling me she was going.”

He was able to get her down.

“I didn’t even have time to think. I just ran up and grabbed her off the fence and pulled her down to the sidewalk,” Torres said.

Torres said as a dad to a young girl, it broke his heart.

“Very thankful to be there. I have a young daughter myself. Anytime anything happens with children, it really hits home,” Torres said.

Fire Chief Brian Dunlevy said he was very thankful for Torres’ crucial timing.

“He was at the right place at the right time. (I’m) relieved that he was able to get her off the edge of the bridge,” Dunlevy said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, the suicide prevention hotline is available 24/7. You can call or text 988.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group