Finishing touches underway at local law enforcement memorial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Crews are almost finished with the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Memorial.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The memorial is located off Riverview Drive.
It overlooks the Great Miami River and downtown.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area air traffic control tower evacuated twice on Easter
- Former Ohio daycare worker facing charges after alleged sexual contact with child
- ‘This is nuts;’ Drivers battle heavy traffic to visit Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s
The memorial honors the men and women killed in the line of duty in Montgomery County.
Organizers will have an official dedication next month.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group