Finger found in Walmart parking lot remains unidentified as ‘very unique’ investigation continues

SIDNEY — Investigators are still working to learn whose finger was left behind in a Walmart parking lot in Sidney.

The amputated finger was found last week and since then, police have been using all available resources available to uncover answers about who it belongs to and how it ended up in the parking lot.

“The situation is obviously very unique, it’s not very common to find a human appendage in a public space as such,” Sidney Police Captain Jerry Tangeman said.

After being found, the finger was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Testing there determined that the finger belonged to an adult woman.

Ravena Bond told News Center 7 that the “finger mystery” is making a lot of people ask questions and speculate how the digit ended up in the parking log.

“I have no idea. It’s just crazy,” Bond said. “I’m glad I didn’t find it.”

