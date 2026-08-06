Fifth annual 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive to help students for new school year

MIAMI VALLEY — Today is our Fifth Annual 7 Circle of Kindness School Supply Drive benefiting Crayons to Classrooms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, it is crunch time for students, parents, and teachers to get prepared for the new school year.

TRENDING STORIES:

Starting at 9 a.m., you will find our 7 Circle of Kindness tent set up outside two Walmart locations where people can drop off any supplies to donate to teachers and students.

Rachel Miller, a kindergarten teacher at Warder Park Wayne Elementary School in Springfield, said the job requires he to spend her money on her own classroom.

“You are like a second family to them, and they are to you,” she said.

Crayons to Classroom told us that almost 2,700 teachers shopped at their store last year.

They picked up over $2.5 million worth of supplies.

“We are that resource for the teachers,” said Amy Kopp, Executive Director of Crayons to Classroom. “We look like a retail store, and the teachers can come here and basically take what they need back to their classroom at no cost for free.”

At the drop-off locations, look for a tent next to:

Walmart Miller (3465 York Commons Blvd)

Walmart Sugarcreek (6244 Wilmington Pike)

Visit this website for more on today’s 7 Circle of Kindness Supply Drive.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]