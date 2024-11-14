Few showers, chilly this morning; breezy, overcast today

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will deal with wet roads for the commute Thursday morning.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando is TRACKING the movement of these showers and the TIMING of when we will see drier conditions this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

In addition to the rain, parts of the Miami Valley are waking up to temperatures in the mid-40s Thursday morning.

Wind gusts for Miami Valley Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

It will stay breezy with some gusts reaching 30 mph, according to Morando.

We will see widespread rain on Thursday morning and scattered showers will remain with us throughout the rest of the day.

Turkey Planner for Thursday Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Futurecast for Thursday at 1 p.m. Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

Total rainfall will be between a half-inch to an inch, Morando said.

Otherwise, we will see temperatures reach the mid-50s on Thursday.

It will be a dry weekend but there will be another rain chance early next week.

We will provide updates.

7 Day forecast Photo from: Ryan Morando/Staff

