Female seriously injured after being hit by car in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A female is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Beavercreek on Sunday, according to Beavercreek Police Department Captain Scott Molnar.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Beavercreek police and fire crews were dispatched to Dayton-Xenia Road, near Meadow Bridge Drive, on reports that a person was hit by a car.

At the time of the crash, traffic heading westbound on Dayton-Xenia Road slowed down because people were crossing the street, Molnar said.

One car ran off the right side of the road to avoid hitting the slowed traffic.

It hit a parked motorcycle and then a female on the sidewalk, Molnar said.

The female was transported to Miami Valley Hospital South with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition and identity was not immediately clear.

The investigation into this crash is still underway. No citations have been issued at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

