Felon accused of raping 17-year-old at Christmas party remains on $500K bond

DAYTON — A 36-year-old felon accused of raping a 17-year-old at a Christmas party in Dayton remains in jail on a $500,000 bond set at his arraignment Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Dexter Paul Williams, of Orchard Hill Drive in Miamisburg, is accused of sexually assaulting the teenager at the home of a woman who was hosting a Christmas party at her home on East Gander Road on Dec. 18, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court in late February.

Police dispatched to the address on the assault complaint found the teenager in the basement, where she was crying.

In an interview with detectives, the girl accused Williams of making inappropriate comments to her. She said he also touched her, tried to kiss her and tried to force her to sit next to him, according to the court filing. The girl said she went to the basement to get away. There, she fell asleep on a reclining sofa with a 3-year-old sibling.

She awoke to Williams raping her, she told police, adding that her attacker prevented her from trying to get off the sofa. When she was finally able to get away from Williams, she went upstairs to wake a friend to call her mother, according to the court filing.

A sexual assault kit was done at Dayton Children’s Hospital and sent to the lab at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for analysis.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Williams, who was a resident in the MonDay Community Correctional treatment facility for “probationable felony offenders” when police arrested him Feb. 22 and took him to the Montgomery County Jail, according to court records.

He remained in jail Thursday night on the rape charge and other offenses including probation violation.

In December 2022, Williams pleaded guilty in a Montgomery County drug case involving possession of a fentanyl-related compound and was sentenced to two years’ post-release control.

His criminal history also includes convictions in Montgomery County for burglary and trespassing into two occupied structures in Kettering in October 2022, according to a multiple-count indictment. Williams was sentenced to five years probation on the burglary and trespass charges.













