FedEx truck crashes into Ohio home

COLUMBUS — A home sustained damage after a FedEx truck slammed into it Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Columbus Police responded around 1:50 p.m. to Godeita Street on reports of a vehicle into a house, according to Columbus TV affiliate WSYX.
TRENDING STORIES:
- City to remove homeless encampment due to ‘health and safety concerns’
- Chance of strong to severe storms today; damaging winds with large hail possible
- Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood
Video and photos from the scene show that a FedEx truck crashed completely into the side of a house.
The homeowner told WSYX that the crash destroyed a first-floor bathroom and his home office.
A wrecker removed the FedEx truck from the home. Video and photos showed a large hole in the side of the house.
Police told NBC 4 in Columbus that the driver was “alert and conscious.”
WSYX says no one was home at the time of the crash.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group