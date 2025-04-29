FedEx truck crashes into Ohio home

COLUMBUS — A home sustained damage after a FedEx truck slammed into it Monday.

Columbus Police responded around 1:50 p.m. to Godeita Street on reports of a vehicle into a house, according to Columbus TV affiliate WSYX.

Video and photos from the scene show that a FedEx truck crashed completely into the side of a house.

The homeowner told WSYX that the crash destroyed a first-floor bathroom and his home office.

A wrecker removed the FedEx truck from the home. Video and photos showed a large hole in the side of the house.

Police told NBC 4 in Columbus that the driver was “alert and conscious.”

WSYX says no one was home at the time of the crash.

FedEx Truck crashes into Ohio Photo contributed by CNN Newsource (via WSYX TV) (CNN Newsource (via WSYX TV)/CNN Newsource (via WSYX TV))

