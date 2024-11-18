Fed Up With Fast Food Prices: What’s the best deal?

DAYTON — Many people are tired of paying the prices of fast food. Is it worth your money?

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson went to a half dozen fast food chains in the Miami Valley to find out what deals save you money.

Britt Freistuhler, of Anna, said, “I used to work at Wendy’s a long time ago and I can remember when the value meals were actually of value, but they were still more expensive than any other place.”

Freistuhler said she grabs fast food at least twice a week. “And, I have clung deeper and deeper to the bundles at certain places because you know, they’re like a third of the price. The value meal isn’t a value anymore you know. And so, I go for the cheap stuff. It fills you up just good enough.”

In an effort to keep customers, companies are laying out special deals and rewards programs.

Robertson looked into the deals. Wendy’s offers the Biggie Bag where you can get a chicken sandwich, or Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, 4 chicken nuggets, small fry, and a small drink for $5. If you were to buy those items separately, you’d be paying around $8 for the same amount of food.

Burger Kings, McDonald’s, and KFC offer similar $5 meal deals. When buying those deals rather the individual items, you’ll save around $3.

Arby’s $5 meal consists of a roast beef sandwich, a medium drink, and a medium fry. If bought separately, the total could cost around $11. The deal saves you more than $6.

At Taco Bell, they offer the $7 Deluxe Cravings Box. It costs the same amount as ordering just two soft Taco Supremes, but you get more food.

It comes with a medium drink, a Gordita Supreme, a burrito, a taco, and chips and cheese. If you were to buy all those items separately, that would cost you more than $17.

“You’ve got to look for the value,” Freistuhler said,

According to Finance Buzz, fast food prices have gone up over the last decade. Also, the rising labor costs is a key factor in why prices have gone up.

Cassie Priser of Piqua said she stopped buying fast food because of the price.

“Everything went from being pretty affordable to $12 for a coffee and I can get that stuff at home. It’s not worth going out to eat anymore. You might as well just eat at home,” Priser said.

Robertson said restaurant apps offer consistent savings. By downloading the apps and using them when you order, it helps you rack up points.

Sometimes they’ll even offer discounts specific to people using the app. Nearly every major restaurant chain has an app.

