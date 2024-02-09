FBI working with Colorado police to investigate alleged co-conspirator in Ohio school shooting plot

MARIEMONT, Ohio — The FBI is working with Colorado police to investigate the alleged co-conspirator in the plot to shoot up a Cincinnati-area high school.

The FBI Cincinnati Field Office confirmed the Colorado Springs Resident Agency worked with Colorado Springs police to contact a person in the area, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati reported. The agency had not made any arrests as of Friday afternoon.

As News Center 7 reported Thursday, a teen was arrested after making a threat toward Mariemont High School. The school district called it a “credible plot to harm students and staff.”

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the teen had a hit list naming several students and teachers, and the teen was planning to conduct their plot in the near future. The teen was going to acquire the firearm in his home.

Powers said the teen and an out-of-state adult using a Colorado Springs, Colorado area code talked about people the student wanted to kill and rape. The adult, who has not been identified, is said to be between 22 and 24 years old.

Police were tipped off by another student, despite them having been threatened directly.

That 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder. Powers said the teen will be bound over to adult court and he could face life in prison if convicted.

