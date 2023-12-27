Father upset after child allegedly returns from local daycare with cuts on body

CENTERVILLE — The father of a 1 year old claims his son got cuts and bruises from a worker at a local daycare.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to that father and will share how the sheriff’s office is now involved LIVE during News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

“He’s a toddler. He can’t do anything. I am his voice,” the father told News Center 7.

>> Nurse honored for saving local police recruit’s life after crash

He did not expect ever to have his baby returned to him with these marks.

So he decided to get the sheriff’s office involved.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.





©2023 Cox Media Group