Father learns punishment after 2-year-old shot in hand

DAYTON — A father has learned his punishment after a 2-year-old was hurt in a shooting earlier this month.

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Theodore Bryant III, 34, was sentenced to up to five years of probation after pleading guilty to endangering children.

If he violates his probation, he can be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a shooting investigation on Jan. 8.

Officers learned that the shooting happened at an apartment in the 900 block of Neal Avenue and that the victim was a 2-year-old with a gunshot wound to his left index finger.

Police went to the apartment and saw blood and a bullet hole in a mirror and wall in the bedroom, according to court documents.

The child was home with his father, Bryant, and a sibling when the shooting happened, according to police.

Bryant told police he was sleeping when the child awoke him, saying his finger hurt.

Bryant said he kept the gun in a closet and admitted to putting the gun on a lower shelf instead of the top. He also said the gun was loaded when it was put away.

Police found the gun with dried blood on it.

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