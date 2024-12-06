Father charged with death of daughter after car fire

ALLEN CO, Oh. — An Elida father has been indicted for the death of his daughter in a car fire in September, originally reported by our news partner WLIO.
Nicholas Stemen, 33, was charged with murder, aggravated arson, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering children by the Allen County Grand Jury.
According to deputies, Stemen was seen swerving and driving on a wheel rim on Sept. 25. The car caught fire and the body of his daughter, Lillyanna, was found in the back seat.
Stemen was able to get out of the vehicle unharmed.
Stemen’s next hearing is scheduled for Monday.
