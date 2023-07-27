Father of boy who disappeared at local park arrested on sexual assault charges in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The father a 7-year-old boy who disappeared at Eastwood MetroPark in April, prompting two weeks of searches before his body was found in the Great Miami River, was arrested in Cleveland Wednesday.

Augustine Rosales, 48, has been accused of rape under 13, sexual battery, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, News Center 7 previously reported.

Rosales was arrested around 12:45 p.m. by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and Northern Ohio VIolent Fugitive Task Force, according to got a media release.

Police were called out to Rosales’ address on Wellmeier Avenue in Dayton earlier this month on a sexual assault complaint. The person who called in the complaint told police a 14-year-old victim, who is known to Rosales, had said he had sexually assaulted her and had been doing so for two years, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

News Center 7 spoke to Rosales at the same home address listed for him in court records in May when officials were searching for his missing son, Lucas Rosales.

“Protecting children is a top priority of the United States Marshals Service and our law enforcement partners. Those accused of sexually assaulting children have nowhere to hide in Ohio” Michael D. Black, united states marshal for the southern district of Ohio said.

Rosales has been booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail and now awaits extradition to Montgomery County for his court appearance.

