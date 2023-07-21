20th Annual Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off Friday

MIDDLETOWN — The 20th Annual Ohio Challenge Festival was scheduled to hit a Miami Valley city today and tomorrow, July 21 and July 22.

>> TRENDING: Marijuana truck disappears after short investigation in Miamisburg

The city of Middletown was scheduled to host the Ohio Challenge Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend, starting today.

The festival would feature many attractions including a balloon glow, tethered balloon rides, helicopter rides, skydiving performances by Team Fastrax, an antique car show, live music, fireworks show, rides, and craft vendors, among others. A full list of the attractions could be found on their website.

The event was to take place at Smith Park, located in the 500 block of Tytus Avenue, at around 5 p.m.

Anyone looking for more information about the event could visit the Ohio Challenge website.

© 2023 Cox Media Group