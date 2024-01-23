Father, 2 sons killed in Ohio house fire

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A father and his two sons were killed in a house fire in central Ohio early Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the fire in Orient, which is in Pickaway County, around 12:30 a.m., according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

A 55-year-old man and his two sons were killed in the fire. The sons were 17 years old and 10 years old, the coroner confirmed.

It’s currently unknown if anyone else was injured in the fire.

The fire and its cause are currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, WBNS reported.

