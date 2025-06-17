Family says they got out in time after neighbor’s home caught fire

DAYTON — A family says they got out of their home just in time after their neighbor’s house caught fire early Saturday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, fire officials suspect that a house fire at the 400 block of Grove Avenue is the result of arson.

There is a sign posted in front of the home.

Hershovitz says investigators are looking for who did it.

“As we were walking out of the house, the porch was on fire, and the actual property itself was starting to actually go up in flames too,” said Amanda Sandlin. “I’ve got bubbled paint and a melted mailbox, and anything that was plastic over there was melted.”

The coroner’s office has not identified the person who died in the fire.

Anyone with information about this fire is encouraged to contact DFD Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

