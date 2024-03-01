Family of college student who died in hazing incident sues ex-BGSU fraternity head for over $255M

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The family of a Bowling Green State University student who died in a fraternity hazing incident in 2021 is seeking over $225 million in damages from the fraternity chapter’s then-president.

Shari and Cory Foltz, the parents of Stone Foltz, testified in court this week against the final defendant in the case regarding their son’s death, Daylen Dunson, the president of the university’s chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha when 20-year-old Foltz died, our news partners at WBNS reported.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: BGSU expels 3, suspends 17 after investigation into fraternity hazing death of student

As News Center 7 previously reported, Foltz attended an off-campus event for Pi Kappa Alpha in March 2021. He was pledging for the fraternity, and he was forced to drink during a hazing ritual at the event. He died from alcohol poisoning three days later.

Eight defendants, including Dunson, faced criminal charges. Dunson was one of several who pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to 21 days in jail, 28 days of house arrest, and three years of probation in June 2022.

The fraternity and other members agreed to pay a combined $7.2 million, but Dunson chose to not participate in the settlement. The Foltz family then sued Dunson separately. This led to a civil trial in Franklin County, WTOL in Toledo reported.

$33.8 million of the $225.3 million sum represents $1 million for each ounce of a liter bottle of whiskey that Foltz drank during the incident, WBNS reported. The remaining $191. 5 million is for wrongful death and punitive damages.

