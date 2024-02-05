False active shooter alarm triggered at Troy elementary school

TROY, Miami County — An elementary school in a Miami County school district experienced a false active shooter alarm Monday morning.

Before students got to school, the alarm was accidentally triggered at Hook Elementary School in Troy.

Troy City Schools officials say the Troy Police Department immediately responded to the alarm and deemed the building safe.

The elementary school day is proceeding as normal.

School officials are looking into how the false alarm was triggered.

In September 2023, Troy High School experienced two false active shooter alarms on the same day.

News Center 7 is working to learn if Monday’s incident is similar to September’s incident.

Parents are asked to contact either Hook Elementary School or the Troy Board of Education if they have any questions.

