Falcon rescued from truck grill by local firefighters

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Fire Rescue Division rescued a falcon from the grill of a truck, according to a social media post by the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

The post says the Game Warden responded to the call first, but knew firefighter Kris Klosterman, who is a falconer, was the man for the job.

The bird was successfully removed from the truck and was taken to the Glen Helen Raptor Center, the post says. The falcon is expected to make a full recovery and will be released back into the wild, according to the post.

The Springfield Fire Rescue Division would like to remind the community that hawks, falcons and eagles are predators and can hurt you, if they are bothered.

