Fake foreclosure notices prompt warning from county officials

DAYTON — Local property owners are being asked to proceed with caution if they receive suspicious notices in the mail threatening foreclosure.

Multiple property owners in Montgomery County reported receiving these threatening letters in the mail. They said the owners’ properties would be sold at auction in 10 days unless they contacted the sender, according to Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus.

“The letters mailed to property owners were designed to look like a foreclosure case filed in court. The sender has tried to make it look as official as possible, even down to a notary seal, a judge assignment, and a court stamp,” McManus said.

McManus has asked residents to be vigilant of any mailed correspondence that may look suspicious.

